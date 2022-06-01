Azerbaijan has key role in efforts to diversify gas supplies of EU - Head of Energy Policy in DG ENER of EC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan plays key role in our efforts to diversify the supplies of gas of the EU, said Head of Energy Policy – Directorate-General for Energy at European Union, Cristina Lobillo Borrero at the opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“Our energy markets are going through several challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, but also rising energy prices. The Southern Gas Corridor has been essential for the EU and the role that Azerbaijan plays is key in our efforts to diversify the supplies of gas in EU. This has been essential to energy price stability and also to ensure the security of supply. We very much value that," she said.

"Our energy relations with Azerbaijan are built on positive track record of energy dialogue," Borrero added.

"EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson attended the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku in February. We continue our high level dialogue on gas, renewables, electricity, energy efficiency and hydrogen,” she said.