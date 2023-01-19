Azerbaijan's SMBDA talks projects implemented in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) gave opinions and proposals on 122 draft regulatory documents prepared in various areas, said Chairman of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of the Agency's participation in the formation and regulation of state policy in the field of entrepreneurship in 2022, 2 regulatory legal acts prepared on the initiative of the agency were adopted, as well as 3 other draft laws were agreed upon.

"Thus, the draft law 'On the Development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises" passed all three readings in the Milli Majlis (Parliament)," said Mammadov.

According to him, this law is going to regulate relations in the development of micro, small, and medium businesses and determine the forms and methods of stimulating state support provided to them.

"In addition, a total of 9 surveys were conducted with the participation of more than 2,500 SMEs, covering Baku and the regions," he added.

He also said that the Agency organized 137 meetings with the participation of about 3,000 entrepreneurs. Also, the Public Council under the Agency organized 7 public discussions with the participation of more than 550 entrepreneurs.