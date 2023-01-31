Azerbaijani SMEs make up majority share of public procurement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The share of micro, small, and medium businesses in Azerbaijan's public procurement amounted to 95 percent in 2022, said the Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbeyli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

"The total amount of public procurement amounted to 6.7 billion manat ($3.9 billion), which is 767.5 million ($451.4 million), or 12.8 percent higher than in 2021," he said.

He noted that the total value of the tender applications equaled 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion), which is 1.8 billion manat ($1.06 billion), or 70.1 percent higher than in 2021.

According to him, the total value of the tender applications for the open tenders equaled 2.2 billion manat ($1.2 billion), for quotation surveys - 67.9 million manat ($39.9 million), and for requests for proposals – 1.002 billion manat ($589.4 million.

Abbasbeyli added that the volume of electronic procurements amounted to 1.272 billion manat or $748.2 million (a share of 18.8 percent).

