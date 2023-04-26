Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover up for 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased from January through March 2023, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GeoStat).

According to the GeoStat, this figure reached $373.9 million, up by 5.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022 ($355.4 million).

In the first three months of 2023, Georgian exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $180.6 million, which is higher than in the same period of last year ($125.3 million), according to GeoStat.

Meanwhile, Georgian imports from Azerbaijan decreased by 16.02 percent, settling for $193.24 million compared to the first quarter of last year ($230.08 million).

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia in 2022 totaled $1.3 billion, which was an increase of 18.1 percent year-on-year ($1.1 billion in 2021).