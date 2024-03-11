Azerbaijani, Kazakh business organizations sign memorandum of...........(PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the second meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh Business Council in Baku.

Besides, the event featured speeches and discussions on the development of trade relations between the countries.

The participants noted role of businessmen in strengthening ties between countries, and emphasized the importance of the business council in expanding direct contacts between businessmen, and in the implementation of joint projects.

Then the event continued with bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs.

To note, the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh Business Council was held in August 2022 in Astana.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel