Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture to hold forum in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA) will organize this year's Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum in Baku, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev exclusively told Trend.

"Azerbaijan, representing one of the 57 member countries, holds a seat on the Board of Directors of this chamber. The scheduling details for this international forum, set to take place annually in Baku, are currently being finalized," Musayev said.

He mentioned that he has extended invitations to representatives from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian (CA) countries to participate in the forthcoming event.

"Our aim is for Kazakhstan and other Central Asian (CA) countries to utilize Azerbaijan as a transit route for transporting their agricultural goods to Middle Eastern countries, all of which are members of ICCIA," the president explained.

The 35th meeting of the chamber was held in Baku in July 2023 and was attended by about 100 delegations from 20 countries, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and Egypt.

"ICCIA is the organizer of a number of major international forums, and the decision to hold the Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum annually in Azerbaijan will contribute to the intensive development of the country's agricultural sector," Musayev said.

The ICCIA is made up of 57 countries that cover 31.8 million square kilometers and have a total population of about two billion people. The member nations account for 6.2 percent of the world's surface area and 23.8 percent of the worldwide population.



The annual GDP of ICCIA member countries is approximately $10 trillion.