Azerbaijan, Romania discuss launching of direct flights between capitals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Baku and Bucharest, the respective capitals of Azerbaijan and Romania, are in talks regarding the initiation of direct flight routes, Trend reports following the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation in Baku.

"We are looking forward to the opening of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Romania," said Romanian Energy Minister and Romanian co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission Sebastian-Ioan Burduja.

In his perspective, this initiative will not only foster closer relations between the two nations but also facilitate the establishment of connections between investors and the private sector, thus ensuring the comprehensive development of cooperation.

To note, the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Romanian intergovernmental joint commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation was held in Baku.

The topics of the meeting in Baku include cooperation in energy (key), transportation, investment, agriculture, social, educational, humanitarian, infrastructure, construction, and other spheres.

As a result of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, protocols and memoranda were signed in the fields of veterinary medicine and food safety.

