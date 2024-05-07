Co-op between Azerbaijan and Slovakia strengthens - Minister of Economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia is strengthening, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Improving our bilateral relations has been a top priority for both of us in the past few years. With the signing of eleven documents, our legal framework has grown. Of special mention is the 'Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Slovak Republic' that was inked in October 2021. The energy, construction, transportation, logistics, investment promotion, mining, tourism, small and medium-sized businesses, companies, and agricultural sectors are all encompassed in this agreement. Our economic alliance now has a solid groundwork,” he noted.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized the signing of a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement in 2023, slated to take effect on January 1, 2025. This agreement is anticipated to enhance the business environment between the two nations.

“We are also currently considering the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between our countries,” he added.

