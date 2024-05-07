Azerbaijan plays host to numerous Slovakian businesses - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. There are seven Slovak businesses doing business in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at the business forum between the countries held in Baku, Trend reports.

“To date, seven Slovak businesses are doing business in Azerbaijan. Slovak enterprises are expected to grow their presence in Azerbaijan as a result of participation in this forum and other upcoming events,” he emphasized.

According to him, AZPROMO has organized numerous joint events both in Azerbaijan and Slovakia over the past 15 years.

He mentioned that AZPROMO promotes the attraction of investments to Azerbaijan as well as supports domestic exporters who are engaged in exporting oil and gas products from Azerbaijan.

“Today, 37 Slovakian and 55 Azerbaijani firms, public agencies, and organizations join the meeting. We expect these meetings to create new prospects and spark cooperative talks,” he added.

