Azerbaijan announces terms for adopting logistics sector development stimulus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan is expected to adopt a mechanism to stimulate the development of the logistics sector in the second half of 2024, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told Trend.

“The government is prepared to subsidize a portion of the logistics sector's operations within the country. Approval of the corresponding subsidy mechanism for logistics is anticipated in the latter half of the year,” he said.

According to Abdullayev, the government will make a detailed selection of logistics companies that it is willing to support through the upcoming subsidies.

“Each business will have its proportion of subsidized funding decided upon independently,” Abdullayev stressed.

