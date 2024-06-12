CBA reveals top nations by remittances volume from Azerbaijan in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The top five leading countries in terms of remittances from Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2024 were Türkiye, Russia, Georgia, the US, and the UK, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov told Trend during today's media briefing in Baku.

According to him, the total volume of remittances to the countries amounted to $131 million.

He emphasized that $38.6 million was remitted to Türkiye, $16.2 million to Russia, $14.6 million to Georgia, $14 million to the US, and $6.8 million to the UK.

Will be updated