Armenian armed forces continue shelling Azerbaijani settlements
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.8
Trend:
The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Goranboy, Terter, and Aghdam regions since the early morning hourson Oct. 8. There are killed and wounded, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense.
The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate action.
