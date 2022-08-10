"Nar" supported the "YASHAT" Camp organized for the children of martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Nar participated in the second "YASHAT" camp organized for the children of martyrs under the joint organization of the "YASHAT" Foundation and the "ASAN Volunteers". The project is aimed to contribute to the future development of children of martyrs and help them integrate into the society. During the 4th week of the camp, "Nar" organized an interactive training for children on mobile communication.

After the training conducted by Aziz Akhundov, head of Public Relations department at Nar, the children joined the discussion and their questions related to this field were answered.

Aziz Akhundov emphasized the importance of supporting the children of martyrs:

"As Nar, we are proud to be a part of this project, which is of special importance for us. We believe that the experiences gained by children during the camp will greatly contribute to their personal development," he said.

