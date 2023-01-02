As result of explosion, all apartments located on top floor of building destroyed - Ministry of Emergency Situations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Information about the explosion was received today on the hot line "112" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and at the same time on the hot line "101" of the State Fire Protection Service at 15:53 (GMT+4), deputy head of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Akbar Novruzov told journalists at the scene, Trend reports.

According to him, fire departments of the State Fire Protection Service of the Binagadi district, as well as rescuers of the Special Risk Rescue Service, were immediately involved in the scene.

"As a result of the explosion, all apartments located on the top floor of a multi-storey residential building were destroyed, one person died, two were injured. Regarding the causes of the explosion, operational-investigative groups of both the Ministry of Emergency Situations and law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation at the scene. The door of the apartment on the lower floor, as well as the doors of the elevators, were completely damaged, and cracks appeared in the stairwells along the escape routes. At present, it is difficult to say in which apartment the explosion occurred. Because all apartments are destroyed. After the investigation, it will become known exactly where the explosion occurred. According to the information we have, the explosion wave threw out one person. Most likely, this person was in the apartment where the explosion occurred. Both our employees and other persons involved in the investigation work in the building," he said.