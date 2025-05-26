Young Azerbaijani gymnastics talents shine at interregional tournament in Goranboy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The 9th interregional cup competition wrapped up nicely at the Olympic Sports Complex on May 23 and 24 in Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) reported that over 60 young athletes representing regions such as Absheron, Aghdash, Ganja, Kurdamir, Gakh, Mingachevir, Nakhchivan, Sumgayit, Sheki, Shamkir, Shirvan, Shamakhi, and Zagatala competed in the tournament.

On the first day, gymnasts in the youngest, junior, and youth categories performed in the all-around program. On the second day, those who excelled in the qualification rounds were awarded.

By children's age category:

Those born in 2015: Zagatala, Shamkir, and Nakhchivan;

Born in 2016: 1st and 2nd places - Absheron, 3rd place - Zagatala;

Born in 2017: 1st place - Sumgayit, 2nd and 3rd places - Mingachevir.

Juniors by age category:

Born in 2012: Zagatala, Absheron and Aghdash;

Born in 2013: Zagatala, Agdash and Shirvan;

Born in 2014: Ganja, Zagatala and Nakhchivan.

In the juniors (born in 2010-2011) age category: 1st and 3rd places were awarded to Zagatala, and 2nd place to Shirvan.

The performances stood out for their motivation, technical skill, and artistic presentation.

"The gymnasts’ routines once again showed that regional sports schools play a vital role in shaping the future of gymnastics in our country," AGF states.

The growing interest in gymnastics across the regions highlights the steady development of sport in Azerbaijan.

Here is the link to view the full competition results.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel