President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attending military parade dedicated to centenary of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

A solemn military parade is being held on the Azadlig Square in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan’s President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, state and government officials, MPs, ambassadors, military attaches, representatives of international organizations, heads of delegations, who have come to Azerbaijan to take part in the jubilee event, war veterans and representatives of the capital's public are watching the military parade.

Story still developing

