Azerbaijani army to hold large-scale exercises

28 June 2018 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijani president, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, large-scale exercises with the involvement of various military branches, special troops, corpses and formations of the Azerbaijani army will be held July 2-6, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement June 28.

The exercises will involve up to 20,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple rocket systems and mortars, up to 30 units of army and front-line aviation.

Taking into account the modern experience of conducting combat operations, the troops will fulfill the tasks on performing various military operations, including delivering reliable rocket, artillery, bomb-assault strikes by high-accuracy systems, and aircraft's and UAVs strikes on an imaginary enemy.

The troops will also conduct large-scale offensive operations aimed at the liberation of the occupied territories in the course of the exercises.

During the exercises, which will be conducted in difficult conditions of a severely rugged terrain, a mountainous terrain and rich electronic warfare environment, the working out of tactical episodes on the interoperability of formations and military units, the troops and fire weapons management, as well as on the prevention of various diversionary actions of the imaginary enemy will be provided.

It is planned to conduct live-fire exercises using new weapon and military equipment of the Azerbaijani army at various training grounds in the course of the exercises.

Azernews Newspaper
