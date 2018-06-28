Assistant Secretary of State: US government fully supports Southern Gas Corridor (PHOTO)

28 June 2018 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

An event dedicated to the Southern Gas Corridor was held at BP headquarters in Washington within the 27th World Gas Conference, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a message June 28.

The members of the US Administration, congressmen and senators, representatives of the diplomatic corps, leading think tanks and business circles attended the event.

While opening the event, BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley spoke about the work carried out on within the project and the role of the Southern Gas Corridor.

He said that the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project became possible thanks to the efforts and far-sighted policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Then Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov delivered a speech.

In his speech, he said that this year significant events occurred in the process of implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor and the project has already become a reality.

During the event the role of the cooperation and partnership relations in the achievement of progress in the project within a short period was also stressed.

"As the Azerbaijani president has reiterated, we will jointly implement this project with our friends, partner countries and international organizations," the minister said.

He expressed gratitude to the US Administration on behalf of the Azerbaijani government for support of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Shahbazov especially stressed the role of BP in the timely implementation of the project.

In his speech, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Francis Fannon reminded the words of US President Donald Trump in a letter sent to President Aliyev and added that the Southern Gas Corridor is a project of strategic importance and transformational effect.

Fannon said that the US government fully supports the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages Europe’s energy security and serves the integration of the Caspian region with the energy markets of Europe and the world.

Azernews Newspaper
