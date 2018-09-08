Pakistan intensifies co-op with Azerbaijan in all spheres

8 September 2018 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan should be launched, Senator, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Saleem Mandviwalla said.

Mandivala made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade, the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan said in a message.

Gratification with the existing close ties between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan and the important role of parliaments in the creation of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries were stressed during the meeting.

The resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan, which supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and condemns Armenia was also appreciated.

Mandviwalla said that Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for Pakistan.

He stressed the need to further expand cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, defense, energy, launch direct flights between the two countries and further intensify the ties between the interparliamentary friendship groups.

During the meeting the sides also exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects, which will serve to further expansion of ties between the two countries.

