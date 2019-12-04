Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court discussing matter related to parliament's dissolution (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Hearings at the meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court on the conformity of the parliament’s dissolution with the Constitution have been completed, Trend reports Dec. 4.

The court has recessed for a private meeting.

After the meeting, the court’s decision will be announced.

The request by Azerbaijani president on the conformity of the parliament’s dissolution with the Constitution was considered at the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Head of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev. The rapporteur at the meeting was judge Rafael Gvaladze, the secretary of the meeting was Farid Aliyev.

The following parties were participating in the proceedings of the Constitutional Court:

- representative of the party that filed the request - Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Gunduz Karimov;

- representatives of the responding party - Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, MP Ali Huseynli and Office Head of Azerbaijani Parliament Safa Mirzeyev.

- expert - associate professor of the Chair of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law of the Baku State University, Ph.D. in law Nasib Shukurov.

On Nov. 28, Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), which constitutes the majority in the parliament, sent an appeal to the Azerbaijani parliament on its dissolution and holding early elections, and therefore asked to convene a meeting.

In accordance with Part 3 of Article 95 of Azerbaijan’s Constitution, the parliament is authorized to discuss such issues and make decisions.

On Dec. 2, the Azerbaijani parliament submitted the appeal for discussion and adopted a decision “On appeal to Azerbaijani president on calling early parliamentary elections.”

On Dec. 2, the Azerbaijani president sent an inquiry to the Constitutional Court regarding the conformity of the issue of dissolution of the parliament indicated in the appeal of the Azerbaijani parliament “On calling early elections to the Azerbaijani parliament” with the Constitution.

Also on Dec. 2, at a regular meeting of the Chamber of the Constitutional Court, the request by the Azerbaijani president on the conformity of the dissolution of the parliament with the Constitution was considered and a decision was made to submit the request to the Plenum of the Constitutional Court for consideration.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news