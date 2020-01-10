Period for submitting docs to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The period for submitting documents to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC), which is necessary for the registration of candidates for deputy due to the early election to the Azerbaijan Parliament ends on Jan. 10, Trend reports.

A candidate or his authorized representative, authorized representative of a political party, bloc of political parties, must submit the documents required for registration of candidates from Dec. 21, 2019 till 18:00 (GMT +4) on Jan. 10, 2020.

The late submitted documents will not be accepted, Chairman of CEC Mazahir Panahov said.

Moreover, the preparation of voting protocols also ends on Jan. 10.

Early parliamentary election will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

