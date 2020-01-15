US analyst: Parliamentary elections to greatly contribute to strengthening democratic institutions in Azerbaijan

15 January 2020 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, will make a great contribution to strengthening democratic institutions in Azerbaijan, US journalist, political analyst Peter Tase told the Elections 2020 Independent Media Center.

“The electoral system has been organized at the highest level in Azerbaijan,” the analyst added, Trend reports on Jan. 15.

“A tolerant environment, the equal conditions for representatives of all peoples and religions created in Azerbaijan have always been cited as an example for other countries,” Tase said. “The conditions for holding democratic elections, institutional reporting and a perfect legislative framework will allow holding transparent and fair elections.”

“The experience shows that every election serves to strengthen democratic standards,” the analyst said. “I hope that during the elections to be held on February 9, people will effectively take advantage of the created transparent, democratic environment, and these elections will increase Azerbaijan’s credibility both in the region and in the international arena."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan unveils consolidated budget execution report for 2019
Finance 19:22
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 18:56
Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district commission on candidate
Politics 18:14
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 17:49
Reforms boost Azerbaijan to outrank CIS countries by social welfare indicators
Finance 16:58
Azerbaijani minister reveals oil volume delivered by SOCAR to Italy
Oil&Gas 16:42
Latest
Georgia postpones commissioning of gas storage
Construction 19:38
Iran to increase production of catalysts
Oil&Gas 19:35
Georgia restores significant part of country's tea plantations
Business 19:23
Azerbaijan unveils consolidated budget execution report for 2019
Finance 19:22
Georgian State Agency of Oil and Gas announces tender for exploration of oil and gas reserves
Oil&Gas 19:12
National Bank of Georgia: Tourism revenues increase
Finance 19:08
Kazakhstan's oil supply to be in line with OPEC commitments in 2020
Oil&Gas 19:02
Share of non-oil sector revenues in Azerbaijan's state budget increases
Finance 19:01
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 18:56