Azerbaijani parliament discussing measures in connection with combating coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
The committee on health and the committee on legal policy and state building of the Azerbaijani parliament are discussing the issue of combating coronavirus COVID-19, Trend reports on March 16 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
The current situation, the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and corresponding activities planned to be carried out in this regard are also being discussed at the closed meeting.
Latest
Azerbaijani President allocates 840,000 manat for improvement of water supply in 6 residential areas in Jalilabad
Turkmen composition of intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation with Azerbaijan approved
Titles of 212 Azerbaijani settlements armenized in occupied territory of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh