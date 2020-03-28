U.S. Department of State, USAID providing $1.7M in health assistance to help Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

U.S. Department of State, USAID are providing $1.7M in health assistance to help Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing U.S. Department of State.

“To fight the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Department of State and USAID are providing $1.7 million in health assistance to help Azerbaijan prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication. Over the past 20 years, the United States has invested nearly $41 million in health alone in Azerbaijan, and more than $890 million in total assistance.”