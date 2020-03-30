Azerbaijan confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 11 recover
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
Trend:
Azerbaijan has confirmed 64 new coronavirus cases, while 11 patients have recovered from this infection, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
