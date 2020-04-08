Azerbaijan to build six modular hospitals to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to meet the growing need for medical facilities and equipment as part of the country's measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and to effectively organize the treatment of patients infected with the virus, for the installation of six modular hospitals, each with 200 beds, 14.8 million manat ($8.7 million) have been allocated to the Ministry of Finance from funds specified in paragraph 1.66 of the "Distribution of funds envisaged in the 2020 state budget of Azerbaijan for state investments (investment expenses)".

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve other issues arising from this decree.