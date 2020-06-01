First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO)

Politics 1 June 2020 11:44 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of June 1- International Day for Protection of Children.

A post on her official Instagram page says: “I sincerely congratulate our little compatriots on June 1 - International Day for Protection of Children. I wish all the children good health, love, joy and a happy future!”

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan increases food production
Azerbaijan increases food production
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO)
&quot;Navigating the Challenges and Unlocking the Opportunities&quot;: PwC Azerbaijan presented the Key Findings of its 3rd Annual CEO Survey
"Navigating the Challenges and Unlocking the Opportunities": PwC Azerbaijan presented the Key Findings of its 3rd Annual CEO Survey
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmen trading house in Russia expands volume of product deliveries Business 12:37
Turkmenistan continues laying pipes for construction of TAPI pipeline Oil&Gas 12:30
Coronavirus-related death confirmed among Kazakhstan's Tengiz field's staff Kazakhstan 12:25
Value of Azerbaijan's petroleum products output grows Oil&Gas 12:23
Turkmenistan outlines land allocated for vegetable sowing Turkmenistan 12:09
Azerbaijan increases food production Finance 12:04
ADB eyeing agreement signing on road reconstruction in Kazakhstan Transport 12:03
Kazakhstan's banks decrease lending to economy Finance 11:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO) Politics 11:44
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 2-8 Finance 11:40
Uzbekistan expands shipment of wild cherries to South Korea Business 11:31
"Navigating the Challenges and Unlocking the Opportunities": PwC Azerbaijan presented the Key Findings of its 3rd Annual CEO Survey Society 11:20
Baku Higher Oil School to launch Online Summer School Society 11:19
Azerbaijan boosts tobacco production Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan's import of US-made goods drops Business 11:13
Azerbaijan reveals data on machinery production for 1Q2020 Business 11:12
Saudi central bank provides $13.3 billion to support bank liquidity Arab World 11:11
Gold price climbs in Azerbaijan on June 1 Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani refinery in Turkey considerably boosts export, import volumes Oil&Gas 11:08
Uzbekistan sends large shipment of copper to Turkey Business 11:07
Azerbaijan's state agency implementing pilot alternative energy projects Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) Economy 11:04
Dev’t of renewable energy in Azerbaijan is very relevant in current energy context Oil&Gas 11:04
What is ISO 37001 and how can a company benefit from it? Society 11:00
Net profit of Georgia's insurance market doubles Finance 10:47
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender on repairs at gas facilities Tenders 10:43
Ambassador: France supports economic recovery in Georgia Business 10:43
Kazakhstan’s SCAT switching to new alternative work model Transport 10:42
Turkmenistan announces date of grain harvesting Turkmenistan 10:42
Uzbekistan reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:35
Iran's Fars Province to use scientific approach in agriculture production Business 10:34
Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments Arab World 10:32
Iran to sell debt securities, to make up for budget deficit Business 10:29
Armenian PM infected with coronavirus Armenia 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 1 Finance 10:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Force - the only language enemy understands Politics 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist Finance 09:40
Oil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 09:37
Azerbaijan's Finoco to introduce new types of loans Finance 09:09
Azerbaijani companies could be engaged in Ukraine’s oil and gas fields’ dev’t: economic adviser Oil&Gas 09:08
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) Politics 09:03
Coronavirus lockdown eases in Moscow as cases fall in Russian capital Russia 08:58
Hong Kong reports first local COVID-19 cases in two weeks World 08:28
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 500,000, death toll nears 30,000 Other News 07:45
Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC meeting Oil&Gas 06:53
Tropical storm Amanda kills 11 in El Salvador Other News 05:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 117,000 in past day - WHO World 05:24
5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued World 03:30
Over 100 arrested in 2nd day protest in Houston over death of George Floyd US 01:23
Hundreds of protesters rally in London, Berlin over U.S. death Europe 00:26
Seven killed in huge roadside blast in Somalia Other News 31 May 23:24
Spain registers 96 new COVID-19 infections, two new deaths Europe 31 May 22:23
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade Finance 31 May 21:41
EU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief World 31 May 20:55
Philippine Stock Exchange to reopen trading floor on June 1 Finance 31 May 20:25
Your bubble is ready: plastic pods offer solution for COVID dining Europe 31 May 19:39
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Sweden in 24 hours, but weekend figures typically delayed Europe 31 May 18:50
Iran notes benefits for economic energy consumption Oil&Gas 31 May 18:14
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 1 Oil&Gas 31 May 18:02
Iran to clear all imported rice stuck in customs Business 31 May 17:47
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender to buy spare parts, equipment for locomotives Tenders 31 May 17:46
Iran announces number of mines to be restored in Hormozgan Province Business 31 May 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases Society 31 May 17:37
Kazakhstan's DBK allocates tranche to support preferential car lending program Finance 31 May 17:12
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund activities Finance 31 May 17:10
Number registered Iranian companies in Turkey decreases Turkey 31 May 17:05
Turkmenistan to provide passenger insurance for all types of transport Transport 31 May 17:04
Uzbekistan may expand business co-op with Italy Business 31 May 17:00
US Congressmen make statement on occasion of Republic Day of Azerbaijan Politics 31 May 16:36
Turkmenistan reveals wheat harvesting plan for Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 31 May 16:31
Iran discloses volume of products exported through Kermanshah Province customs Business 31 May 16:18
Amount of Georgian companies in Turkey increases Turkey 31 May 16:06
Cargo handling volume via Kazakhstan's major seaports revealed Transport 31 May 16:06
Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus-related deaths Kazakhstan 31 May 16:03
MP: Amnesty International's biased attitude against Azerbaijan isn't news Economy 31 May 15:56
FINCA Azerbaijan talks co-op with local microfinance association Finance 31 May 15:49
Iran's exports via Isfahan Province’s airport increases Business 31 May 15:46
Azerbaijan exempts Turkish citizens from visa Politics 31 May 15:28
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey soars Oil&Gas 31 May 15:27
Villages of Turkmen Akhal region get access to solar-powered technology ICT 31 May 15:23
Money transfers volume swells in Kazakhstan Finance 31 May 15:22
Iran's automakers eye 'profit-sharing' in production to lure investors Business 31 May 15:12
Iranian railroads to be connected to Afghanistan Transport 31 May 15:12
Iran's total number of infected with COVID-19 passes 150,000 Iran 31 May 15:10
Kazakhstan's ShalkiyaZinc developing plans for enrichment plant construction Business 31 May 14:58
Iran extends deadline for submission of income tax declarations Business 31 May 14:54
Uzbek-Korean JV buys oil analyzers via tender Tenders 31 May 14:43
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils plan on improving country's insurance sector Economy 31 May 14:36
EU launches website on EU-funded projects in Georgia Business 31 May 14:33
Somali minibus hits roadside bomb, six killed Other News 31 May 14:23
Turkish municipality opens tender to buy building materials Turkey 31 May 14:14
Iran increases import of products Business 31 May 14:14
More enterprises receive licenses in Iran's North Khorasan Province Business 31 May 14:02
Georgia expects serious economic recession Business 31 May 14:01
Turkmenistan indicates amount of state fee for issuing licenses Finance 31 May 14:00
Iran's non-oil exports significantly grow Business 31 May 14:00
Turkish national railway company opens tender to buy fuel Turkey 31 May 13:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of geophysical equipment Tenders 31 May 13:49
Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers Arab World 31 May 13:45
All news