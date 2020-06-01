First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of June 1- International Day for Protection of Children.
A post on her official Instagram page says: “I sincerely congratulate our little compatriots on June 1 - International Day for Protection of Children. I wish all the children good health, love, joy and a happy future!”
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO)
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO)
"Navigating the Challenges and Unlocking the Opportunities": PwC Azerbaijan presented the Key Findings of its 3rd Annual CEO Survey