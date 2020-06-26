Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Armed Forces, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense’s message on Twitter page.

"Congratulations on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,” the message said. “We will continue to be with our brothers upon the "one nation - two states" principle."

Today Azerbaijan marks the Day of the Armed Forces.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), created in 1918, existed only 23 months, but it managed to do a lot over this short period of time, including the creation of its own armed forces.

According to Azerbaijani president’s decree dated May 22, 1998, June 26 was declared the Day of the Armed Forces.