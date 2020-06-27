Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Armenian authorities must know that no provocation will be left unanswered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

During his speech at the opening of N-military unit on June 25 this year, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev unveiled the real situation in Armenia, which is an aggressor country, provided concrete facts indicating a deep crisis in this quasi-independent country, and put the Armenian leadership face to face with the bitter truth, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on June 27.

"Authorities of Aggressor Armenia must know that no provocation will be left unanswered," she stressed.