Azerbaijani-Turkish Air Force fighters perform training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

During the first stage of the ‘TurAz Qartalı - 2020’ Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, the crews of fighters of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey carried out training flights, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario of this stage of the exercises, military pilots worked-out the pilotage techniques, as well as paired and other flights.

The crews of the combat aircraft have successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks.