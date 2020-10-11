Another fact of Syrian terrorists fighting for Armenia against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Another fact supporting the participation of Syrian terrorists by Armenia against Azerbaijan in the battles in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was revealed and proven, Trend reports.

One of the well-known terrorists of the Hezbollah group, fighting in Syria on the side of the government forces, has been noticed to be taking part in the hostilities in the Karabakh conflict, on the Armenia's side against Azerbaijan.

Trend presents the evidence: