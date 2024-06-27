Uzbekistan, Oman sign MoU between Chambers of Commerce and Industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. The Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and Oman have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the Uzbek-Oman business forum held in Oman.

The memorandum is aimed at expanding and deepening trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Oman, promoting business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries, as well as creating favorable conditions for investment in the economies of Uzbekistan and Oman.

In addition, the cooperation agreement signed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and Oman’s Orabi International LLC provides for the free allocation of 100 square meters of land in the new Trade Center in the city of Muscat, as well as an opportunity for the import and distribution of products manufactured in Uzbekistan and their export to third countries.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov is on a working visit to Oman.

During the visit, the minister plans to hold a number of bilateral negotiations and participate in the Uzbekistan-Oman business forum.