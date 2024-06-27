EDB presents Eurasian Transportation Framework at Kazakhstan business forum

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has presented the Eurasian Transportation Framework study at the bank's Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The paper provided an overview of significant projects and initiatives to improve Eurasian transport connectivity to offer a new conceptual viewpoint on the future development of the Eurasian transport framework.

The Eurasian transport framework comprises a network of intersecting international transport corridors and routes, facilitating both regional and transcontinental connectivity among Eurasian countries.

This framework is anchored by extensive east-west and north-south international transport corridors spanning over 50,000 kilometers, linking Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The interconnected corridors generate a synergistic effect, boosting cargo flows by up to 40 percent.

Key components of the Eurasian transport framework include five major international transport corridors: the Northern, Central, and Southern Eurasian Corridors, the TRACECA ITC, and the North-South ITC, complemented by branch lines and regional routes.

To note, the EDB 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum is taking place in Almaty on June 27–28.

The events feature a series of sessions on the topics of Islamic finance, transport, ecology, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region.

The EDB's authorized capital is $7 billion. The main share in the EDB portfolio is occupied by projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and mechanical engineering.

