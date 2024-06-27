Azerbaijan to create green energy centers - deputy economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan plans to create a high-quality ecological environment and green energy centers by 2030, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said during the International Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, the strategy aims to increase the green area in the country from 12 percent to 12.3 percent, and the area of unusable land is to be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent.

"The provision of drinking water to the population needs to be increased from 70 percent to 85 percent, and the provision of irrigation water from 80 percent to 90 percent," emphasized the deputy minister.

He also mentioned that the share of waste recycling should be 20 percent in Baku and 10 percent in the regions.

"Additionally, 65 percent of the forest fund should be subject to inventory. According to the socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026, the share of energy generated from renewable sources is set to increase from 17.3 percent to 24 percent," he added.

To note, the forum started its work in Baku on June 27 and will start two days.

It's being held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and Tamiz Shahar OJSC.

The forum is attended by officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, UN plenipotentiaries, and representatives of various international organizations, including several foreign countries.

