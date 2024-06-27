Another conservative party member pulls out of race for Iran's presidency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Alireza Zakani, the Mayor of Tehran, has decided to call it quits and withdraw his candidacy from the extraordinary presidential election happening tomorrow in Iran, Trend reports via the mayor's X account.

Zakani noted that he fought tooth and nail until the eleventh hour of the legal campaign period, but believes it is more important to continue the path of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

He called on Saeed Jalili and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, his fellow conservative candidates, to join forces and put their heads together to stop the Reformist camp from clinching the election.

Another conservative presidential candidate, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, had also withdrawn his candidacy earlier.

Tomorrow, four candidates, Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, will throw their hats in the ring in the presidential election.

To recall, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

