Waste reduction issues require specific attention in mining industry - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Waste reduction issues require specific attention in the mining industry, chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Energy and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov said during the International Forum, "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future," Trend reports.

According to him, the world produces 7–10 billion tons of solid waste every year, and almost 10 percent of all resources used in the world become waste. Pollution kills 12.6 million people around the world every year.

"Poor environmental conditions are responsible for 23 percent of all deaths in the world and 26 percent of deaths among children under the age of five," he stressed.

Referring to household waste, the MP said that 2 billion tons of solid domestic waste are generated globally every year.

"The quantity of industrial waste in different countries depends on the level of income, industrialization, and economic structure.

However, the largest amount of waste is generated in mining, metallurgy, and other spheres. In Azerbaijan, great attention should be paid to these sectors of the economy to solve the problem of reducing their waste and reducing emissions," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel