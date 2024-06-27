Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Turkmenistan Airlines frequents passenger flights to Saudi Jeddah

Transport Materials 27 June 2024 14:40 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 27. Turkmenistan Airlines plans to double passenger flights to Jeddah city, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from August 2024, Trend reports.

The airlines claim that this move was taken in response to rising consumer demand, with the goals of increasing the number of passengers using transit and broadening the geographic reach of international flights.

Thus, Turkmen Airlines will operate passenger flights to Jeddah every Wednesday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines plans to spread its wings and fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries across the globe.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more