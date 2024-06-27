Azerbaijan demonstrating leadership in waste management in conflict-affected territories - UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan is demonstrating leadership in waste management by applying innovative recycling methods to demolition waste in conflict-affected areas, in collaboration with the private sector and a technical advisory department, said Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, during the international forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for Sustainable Future", Trend reports.

"In this year's Global Waste Management Outlook report, it is highlighted that municipal solid waste generation will increase from 2.3 billion tons today to 3.8 billion tons by 2050, a one-third rise, with associated costs for waste collection, environmental degradation, and human health also set to escalate," she emphasized.

Andersen pointed out that progress in waste management is achievable through several key strategies.

"First, we need to build capacity to address current challenges and prepare for the necessary transformational changes, such as reducing methane emissions, banning open burning of waste to cut air pollution, enhancing waste management systems including collection, recycling, and reuse, and supporting garbage recycling as part of a comprehensive approach to post-disaster or post-conflict recovery," the UN official added.

To note, the forum has started its work in Baku today and will last for two days.

The forum is organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Tamiz Shahar, OJSC. It is attended by officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, UN representatives, and delegates from various international organizations, including several foreign countries.

