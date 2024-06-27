Dev't of relations between Iran, Azerbaijan stands as mutual requirement to promote and strengthen neighborhood policy - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan stands as mutual requirement to promote and strengthen neighborhood policy, given the large number of partnerships between two countries, the acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, he recently held constructive and useful negotiations with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

Bagheri Kani, at the meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry official, mentioned the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and about two joint facilities commissioned.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel