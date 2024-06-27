Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Int'l Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for Sustainable Future" kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

Green Economy Materials 27 June 2024 11:36 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The international Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" started its work in Baku on June 27, Trend reports.

The forum is being held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and Tamiz Shahar OJSC.

The forum is attended by officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, UN plenipotentiaries, and representatives of various international organizations, including several foreign countries.

The forum will last two days.

Will be updated

