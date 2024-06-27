Recycling stands crucial for environmental protection - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Recycling stands crucial for both the modern economy and environmental protection, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev said during the International Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" in Baku today, Trend reports.

In his view, a decrease in reliance on raw resources and an increase in waste recycling technologies are both brought about by new developments within this process.

Among the most important environmental challenges, according to the minister, is pollution caused by plastic garbage.

"UNEP (UN Environment Program) plays the leading role in addressing the plastic waste problem and works to strengthen cooperation between countries, developing global initiatives to combat this problem," Babayev stressed.

As he pointed out, Azerbaijan pays special attention to this issue.

He brought up the fact that, as of 2019, disposable plastics and polyethylene bags with a thickness of up to 15 microns are no longer imported, manufactured, or sold. Instead, consumers can purchase polyethylene bags with a thickness ranging from 15 to 50 microns at markets for a price.

He also drew attention to the issue of medical waste.

"Medical waste can pose a serious threat to the environment and human health. In this regard, we must apply modern methods and technologies for the collection, sorting, transportation, and disposal of medical waste," the minister said.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources carries out extensive educational activities in the direction of educating residents of Baku and other regions, creating practices for sorting waste, collecting batteries, glass, plastic, and other types of recyclable materials, and sending them for recycling.

"Cleanliness campaigns such as My Clean Country and Clean Pools are carried out, contributing to the implementation of the Zero Waste Concept. By changing our perspective and viewing waste as a valuable resource, many economic, environmental, and social benefits can be achieved. These changes require a collective effort that includes public policy, private sector innovation, and active citizen participation.

In 2022, Azerbaijan joined Türkiye's initiative, the Declaration 'Global Commitment to Zero Waste Worldwide, Our Common Home'. Currently, we are actively cooperating with Turkey in this direction, it is planned to implement joint projects, that contribute to achieving positive results in waste reduction and recycling," he added.

To note, the forum started its work in Baku on June 27 and will continue two days.

It's being held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and Tamiz Shahar OJSC.

The forum is attended by officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, UN plenipotentiaries, and representatives of various international organizations, including several foreign countries.

