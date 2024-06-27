UNEP undertakes series of joint efforts to support Caspian littoral countries - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has undertaken a series of joint efforts to support the Caspian littoral countries, said Inger Andersen, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and Executive Director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), during a joint briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are hosting the Convention Secretariat, established by five countries that are committed to working together in the Caspian Sea. It is clear that more information, exchange, and joint efforts between the countries are needed," Andersen said.

She noted that the issue of activities in the Caspian Sea was one of the topics discussed at today's meetings.

"What efforts can we make to ensure a long-term and sustainable future for this beautiful body of water? This means that we will have to pay attention to climate change, changing rainfall patterns, and also discuss mining. These are some of the discussions that have taken place today, and we look forward to continuing these talks at COP29," Andersen added.

