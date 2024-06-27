Azerbaijan making significant strides in biodiversity protection - UNEP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan is making significant strides in biodiversity protection, said Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, during a joint briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Azerbaijan have studied and discussed the consequences of climate change.

"Azerbaijan is making substantial progress in biodiversity protection, and we are committed to continuing in this direction. Additionally, it is important to highlight Azerbaijan's efforts in recycling waste and transforming it into valuable products. We highly value these initiatives and stand ready to share our experiences," she emphasized.

