Azerbaijan, UNEP to implement joint environmental protection projects in 2026 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) will implement joint environmental protection projects in 2026, the country's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev said during a joint briefing in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The project will also highlight the work done by Azerbaijan. Discussions were held on the implementation of work with the support of UNEP on the disposal and reuse of construction waste in the liberated territories. Most of the work in this direction has been done in Aghdam. Currently, work in this direction continues,” the minister pointed out.

