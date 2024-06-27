EDB to consider Azerbaijan joining bank if requested - board chair

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. If Azerbaijan expresses interest in joining the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), their request will be warmly considered, EDB Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov told Trend on the sidelines of the bank's annual meeting and business forum in Almaty.

"Azerbaijan is located in our primary operational region. Therefore, if Azerbaijan expresses interest in joining the bank, we would welcome such a proposal. I am confident that a decision will be promptly made," he emphasized.

Podguzov noted that Azerbaijan actively collaborates with both Russia and Kazakhstan, the founding countries of the bank.

"If such a proposal arises, we are prepared to present it to our shareholders. I am optimistic that they will respond positively and make a favorable decision," the chair added.

To note, the EDB 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum is taking place in Almaty on June 27–28.

The events feature a series of sessions on the topics of Islamic finance, transport, ecology, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region.

The EDB's authorized capital is $7 billion. The main share in the EDB portfolio is occupied by projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.

