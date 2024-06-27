EDB remains open to attracting new shareholders, including Türkiye - official

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) remains open to attracting new shareholders, including Türkiye, the chairman of the EDB Board, Nikolai Podguzov, said, answering reporters' questions on the sidelines of a business forum in Almaty, Trend reports.

"We are open and will work with pleasure to attract new shareholders, including Türkiye," he emphasized.

According to him, first of all, the bank is focused on the shareholder countries and actively invests in the region of presence.

"However, for example, Kazakhstan has very tight ties with Türkiye, as well as the Russian Federation. So there are several joint projects. This is, for example, the construction of hospitals and the creation of a large Almaty Ring Road; this is, literally, the recently opened terminal of Almaty airport. This is happening with the participation of Turkish investors. We are open in terms of joining the bank. Here it is difficult for us to demonstrate too persistent initiative because first, the shareholders should commiserate," he noted.

Podguzov mentioned that the EDB is open to cooperation with Türkiye.

"Furthermore, all North-South routes, are very relevant for Türkiye, so I believe that our work in the region is also for the benefit of the Republic of Türkiye," he added.

To note, the EDB's annual meeting (business forum) is being held in Almaty. The event will last two days (June 27–28).

The event will include several sessions on Islamic finance, transportation, the environment, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank engaged in investment activities in Eurasia.

The authorized capital of the EDB is $7 billion. The main share of the EDB's portfolio is occupied by projects with integration effects in the areas of transportation infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and machine building.

