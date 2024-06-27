Georgia, Azerbaijan support each other's territorial integrity - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Georgia and Azerbaijan support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said during a briefing in Tbilisi after a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is not only a neighboring and friendly country for Georgia but also a very good strategic partner.

He noted that the two countries effectively cooperate in energy, transportation, logistics, and other spheres.

The minister stated that Georgia will make every effort to see that a peace accord is signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in reference to the matter of attaining peace in the region.

"Economic projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia are important not only for us but also for Europe," he added.

