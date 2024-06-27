Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian counterpart (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 June 2024 13:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian counterpart (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Georgia, has met with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting of the foreign ministers was followed by an enlarged meeting.

The parties discussed various aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, including political, economic, energy, transportation, communication, and humanitarian dimensions.

The foreign ministers also shared perspectives on ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation across different regional and international frameworks.

Regional peace and post-conflict reconstruction efforts were also prominently featured on the agenda.

Will be updated

