Azerbaijani minister calls on local businesses to shoulder burden of waste management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan's industrial enterprises bear great responsibility for the proper use of waste, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev said during the International Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" in Baku today, Trend reports.

He brought up the fact that the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Concept is being rolled out nationwide, which means that producers are responsible for their products from start to finish (design, production, use, and finally, waste management).

"The legislative framework is being improved to apply this mechanism in Azerbaijan," the minister pointed out.

According to him, active work is underway to create a modern waste management system in liberated territories.

"This is an important part of the process of restoring liberated lands. Establishing modern infrastructure for waste collection, sorting, and recycling in Karabakh is one of our main priorities. A regional strategy has been prepared for this purpose," emphasized the minister.

He also pointed out that, due to the destruction of buildings and structures during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, these areas became dumping grounds for construction debris and all sorts of waste, turning them into a real hot mess.

"It's important for us to manage this waste in a modern manner and reuse it as raw materials. Relevant pilot projects are being implemented in the planned-to-be-restored villages of the Aghdam district," added Babayev.

He also mentioned the importance of increasing the private sector's attention in these territories during intensive restoration and construction work.

To note, the forum started its work in Baku on June 27 and will continue two days.

It's being held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and Tamiz Shahar OJSC.

The forum is attended by officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, UN plenipotentiaries, and representatives of various international organizations, including several foreign countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel