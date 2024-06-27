Students should integrate into Azerbaijan's economy, innovation ecosystem - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Students should integrate into Azerbaijan's economy and innovation ecosystem, the Minister of Economy Emin Amrullayev said during Baku Investment Day (BakuID24) today in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The minister pointed out the significant success of the Sabah program, which began in 2014, and emphasized that over the past ten years, the program has contributed to the development of talented students by providing them with opportunities to develop skills and raise awareness about the real world.

"In 2014, when the program was just starting, the context and reality were completely different compared to today. We found that the knowledge acquired in universities was not always sufficient to meet the needs of the modern labor market.

It's important to have not only theoretical knowledge but also an understanding of the industry and the development of a culture related to business," the minister said.

He also mentioned the importance of integrating students into Azerbaijan's economy and innovation ecosystem, which, in his opinion, can lead to significant changes.

"When young talents have the opportunity to interact with industry leaders early in their careers, it truly makes a difference. It helps in forming the skills and experience necessary for success," he emphasized.

The minister highlighted the importance of digital competencies and STEM education, mentioning that this year will see the graduation of the first students trained in digital skills.

He expressed confidence that in the coming years, the number of such students will significantly increase, preparing the youth for modern challenges.

"We believe that the density of talent plays a key role. Our young professionals are on par with their peers anywhere in the world. Despite all the difficulties, we see huge opportunities for transformation if we focus our efforts on the right segmentation in education and the economy," he added.

To note, Baku Investment Day is Azerbaijan's main startup innovation event, created by the SABAH.HUB Innovation Center, aiming to drive the ecosystem forward.

